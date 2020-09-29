London Cocktail Week: The can't miss events this October

London Cocktail Week, which in this mad year is extended to the whole month of October, will see more than 200 of the capital’s best bars open up their doors to discerning drinkers.

But it’s not just the £6 cocktails worth heading out for – a host of other experiences are on offer. City A.M. picks out the best on offer.

Get your whisky and rye on at Goods Way

Whisky House at Goods Way in King’s Cross will be a hub for London Cocktail Week, showcasing the best whiskies – and whiskeys – from across the world.

Tastings of exclusive drams, innovative masterclasses and interactive evening experiences will partner with the myriad street food vendors to provide a very jolly evening indeed.

Bars Sweetwater and (usually invitation-only) Nola’s will host whisky pop-ups and even better, all wristband-holders will receive a Johnnie Walker Highball on arrival.

The Malts Locker at Nola’s & Whiskey Rock ‘n Roller at Sweetwater (all month, from £6)

Sugarlandia Sessions

The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a Shoreditch cocktail institution but to kick off LCW, Filipino rum outfit Don Papa are giving it a makeover. “An evening in Sugarlandia” features the Mayor’s signature Don Papa cocktail – the Scaredy Papa – for £6 alongside an exclusive food and cocktail pairing menu.

Sugarlandia at The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town (1 October, free entry for wristband wearers)

Islay-in-the-City

Tired of concrete? The Laphroig Library at Oriole will serve as a retreat to the country, with drinkers transported via virtual reality to the beautiful Inner Hebridean island of Islay, home of the famously peaty whisky. Best of all, you’ll have a dram in hand – before heading to the beautiful main Oriole bar where a whole host of theatrical cocktail creations will be available.

The Laphroig Library at Oriole (Weds-Sat 4:30-7:30pm, all month. £10 per person including the experience, a Laphroig dram on arrival and post-experience cocktail)

Taco Tuesdays

We may not be able to cross the Atlantic at the minute, so Tequila Patron are bringing Mexico to London. Every Tuesday at Bethnal Green’s Satan’s Whiskers, enjoy a £6 margarita whilst renowned street market toxic specialists Dos Mas will serve up complimentary tacos every Tuesday throughout October.

Taco Tuesdays (Tuesdays throughout October from 5pm, from £6)

Vermouth x Oysters x Coupette? Mais oui!

East London favourite Coupette will get a Cote d’Azur makeover in October as Noilly Prat, the original French vermouth, turn the bar into an unofficial French Embassy. The Pavillion Bleu will offer vermouth cocktails all month for £6 but on Tuesdays will host a happy hour not to be missed, with two Noilly Prat L’Aperitifs accompanied by four freshly shucked oysters. Best of all, this French trip doesn’t require a quarantine.

Pavillion Bleu (all month from 5pm, cocktails from £6; oyster happy hour for 2 people: £20)

Warm up at The Sun

Lockdown cocktail hotspot The Sun – which became an institution during the dark days of earlier this year as it dished out cocktails from ‘the hatch’ – will return with takeaway hot and cold honey-infused Aberfeldy cocktails, including a single malt hot toddy. Perfect as the nights draw in.

Aberfeldy at The Sun (‘Return of the hatch’ on October 23rd, from £6; all month, cocktails from £6)

A full list of events and bar takeovers can be found on the London Cocktail Week Website. All bars are abiding strictly to social distancing guidelines and other government regulations.