London Cocktail Week: "Every cocktail counts" in battle to save bars

London Cocktail Week is back for 2020 – and this year, organisers have extended the jamboree to the entire month of October.

Starting Thursday, 200 hand-picked cocktail venues across the capital will be serving specially created £6 cocktails to festival-goers.

Bars including The Artesian at The Langham, Scarfes Bar at the Rosewood, the award-winning Lyaness at Sea Containers as well as The Sun Tavern in Bethnal Green are all taking part.

In addition to a host of events, LCW has partnered with The Drinks Drop to bring a pick of the signature serves to homes nationwide – with same-day delivery from bartender on bikes in the capital.

The festival, now in its tenth year, is the biggest of its kind in the world – and founders Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne say that this year is more important than ever.

“We feel hugely grateful for the incredible backing of this mission from our sponsors and believe that London can act as a blueprint to show other major cities around the world what can be achieved when an industry shows a united front in the face of adversity,” they said.

The introduction of a 10pm curfew last week has hit cocktail bars hard and Sharman-Cox and Payne say it means that this year, “every cocktail counts.”

The festival usually revolves around a ‘cocktail village’ but with social distancing the priority this year, sponsors and organisers are instead pushing punters towards the individuals bars that desperately need support.

Headline sponsors include Brown-Forman, Diageo, Edrington-Bean Suntory, Moet Hennessy and Bacardi.

London Cocktail Week this years run the entire month of October. A wristband, £15, entitling wearers to £6 cocktails at each of the 200 hand-picked bars is available from londoncocktailweek.com