London City Airport reports fourth consecutive busiest week

Passenger numbers continue to grow at London City airport, as the hub reported today its fourth consecutive week of growth since the pandemic’s start.

Following the end of all UK travel restrictions, passenger numbers have gone up 40 per cent on February’s levels, while business travel has reached 2019 figures – representing a 46 per cent of all journeys. Core business such as Edinburgh, Zurich Amsterdam and Dublin have reported a substantial growth.

“The UK Government’s removal of all remaining travel restrictions, including the complicated Passenger Locator Form and all testing requirements, is hugely welcome news for our passengers and will make travel easier again,” said London City’s head of aviation Anne Doyere.

“This will help businesses get moving, boosting consumer confidence in travel ahead of Easter & summer, where LCY will be connecting to 36 destinations across Europe & the UK.”

Connections such as BA’s CityFlier from London City to Milan Malpensa as well as ITA’s flights to Milan Linate are expected to help the hub reach 80 per cent of 2019 destinations.