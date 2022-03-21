Irish transport minister to speak with Ryanair following airfare criticism

Irish transport minister Eamon Ryan is expected to talk to Ryanair following last week’s criticisms.

Ireland’s transport minister Eamon Ryan said today he would talk to Ryanair after the low-cost airline was accused of hiking prices of flights out of Poland.

Larysa Gerasko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland, told a Dublin EU committee last week that it was “unfortunate” behaviour on the airline’s side, especially as Polish airports such as Krakow have become the way out for Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of the war. Ryanair has repeatedly denied the accusations.

“Through the previous Covid crisis, on a number of occasions, they helped us in terms of getting people out of difficult places in different ways,” Ryan said today. “Let me first of all talk to the ambassador and then I’ll talk to Ryanair without a doubt.”

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said in early March the carrier would maintain prices low to help fleeing Ukrainians reconnect with friends and families, City A.M. reported.

“We’re keeping our air fares low, we want to play our part as best as we can,” O’Leary said during a press conference in London.