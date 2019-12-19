London City Airport given carbon neutral accreditation

London City Airport has been designated as carbon neutral, making it the capital’s most sustainable airport.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme has given the airport its highest rating, signifying the airport is carbon neutral.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion protester lies on top of London City Airport flight in protest

This means that all carbon emissions that cannot be eliminated are offset.

This includes the operations of the airport itself and does not factor in the flights it hosts.

The airport said it planned to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

An airport spokesperson said: “Achieving our aim, to be ‘net zero’ by 2050, would mean reducing emissions to the furthest extent possible and addressing any remaining emissions through investment in carbon removal and storage locally, and not by using offsetting elsewhere.”

London City Airport chief operating officer Alison Fitzgerald added: “[The accreditation] cognises our efforts to cut carbon emissions in every part of our business, from runway lighting to energy systems, and underlines our commitment to building a more sustainable future for the airport and aviation industry.”

Read more: London City Airport cops flak for RAF base flights

In June, the airport unveiled plans for a major expansion over the next 15 years.

It has attracted complaints from some environmental activists, such as Extinction Rebellion.

