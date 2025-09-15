London Broncos to bring in NRL internationals in overhaul

London Broncos have revealed plans to bring in at least six international players from the NRL after confirming a change in ownership at the rugby league side.

Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer is leading the takeover, alongside mining veteran Grant Wechsel and Gary Hetherington, formerly of Leeds Rhinos, in a bid which they’re hoping will return the London side to the Super League and challenge for the play-offs.

Part of that plan, the club says, is to secure “pre-commitments from leading NRL players, including several internationals, that would comprise up to half the run-on team”.

This recruitment will be led by Jason Demetriou, who has agreed a three-year deal to coach the side in the Super League.

London Broncos finished 10th in the rugby league Championship this season, 24 points of top team York Knights, but the Super League will next year expand to 14 teams and the AFC Wimbledon-based side are confident of being one of those additional sides.

London Broncos bid

“We have undertaken a root-and-branch review of all operational aspects of the club and will be recalibrating the Club across all operational disciplines to achieve excellence,” Wechsel said.

“We want the London Broncos to be the standard-bearer for the Super League; that’s our commitment to the governing body, London Broncos fans, and the rugby league community.”

Added Lockyer: “A successful London club will help the Super League achieve maximum growth and potential.

“To be a truly national competition and to grow the game’s exposure, finances and talent pool, the game should be represented in the nation’s capital, and the largest financial market in the world.

“London is the largest greenfield market for rugby league growth; if anchored by a strong and sustainable club, the benefits to rugby league could be huge.”

Speaking to City AM before Monday’s announcement, Lockyer said they’d invest in London Broncos even if they were unsuccessful in their bid to join the Super League.