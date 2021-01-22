Lloyd’s lures Aviva's MD for new chief of markets role

Lloyd’s said this morning it has created a new chief of markets role which will oversee performance and distribution at the insurance giant.

Patrick Tiernan has been hired for the position once he has seen out his current stint as managing director at Aviva, where he was previously chief financial officer.

Tiernan has 24 years of experience in the insurance industry, serving as CEO of Zurich’s centrally managed businesses and group chief operating officer at Starstone Insurance before joining Aviva.

He is the current chairman of the International Underwriting Association and sits on the London Market Group’s board of directors.

Tiernan currently also sits on the board of ClimateWise and the Innovation Working Group of the Bank of England’s Climate Financial Risk Forum.

John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s, said: “As a highly regarded industry executive with leadership experience across business and financial management, Patrick joins Lloyd’s at an exciting time.”

“Patrick will progress priorities to deliver the impact and results we need right across the market from customer and distribution, through to underwriting business and oversight,” he added.

