Lloyds Banking Group to shut major office impacting 500 staff

Lloyds Banking Group is to close an office in Liverpool. Credit – Getty Images.

Lloyds Banking Group will shut its office in Liverpool later this year, in a move set to impact the site’s 500 staff.

The group said its decision to close its Speke location is part of broader plans to run “fewer, better-equipped” offices amid efforts to cut costs.

In a statement, Lloyds said it has not cut jobs as part of the closure plans but that workers at the office will be asked to relocate to its Cawley House office in Chester.

A total of 80 per cent of employees based in Speke are working remotely or will be working remotely when the building closes, it added.

The news comes days after the Liverpool City Region received a huge boost when the government said a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub planned for Merseyside is set to create 1,000 jobs over the next three years.

A Lloyds spokesman said: “In line with our commitment to enhancing our property estate, we are creating fewer, better-equipped, modern and sustainable offices to suit the future of our business.

“As part of this, we are building hubs and communities in key locations across the UK to help deliver on our strategy.”

It comes amid a continued overhaul of operations at the banking giant as it seeks to trim back its costs.

Last January, the group announced plans to cut about 1,600 jobs across its branch network as part of its shake-up.

Earlier this month, the group revealed further changes to its branches, confirming that customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will be able to use the branches of any other brand for in-person banking.

Union officials have said plans by Lloyds bank to shut the Speke office are a “huge mistake”.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook said: “The impact on the hundreds of staff and the region will be significant and is wholly unnecessary.

“The impact of the longer commute to Chester for colleagues is huge.

“While some workers in Speke do currently work from home, a substantial number still do need to travel into the centre for work.

“The refusal of Lloyds Banking Group to open an alternative Liverpool office is completely unjustified and damaging.”