Pretend you’re in the Olympics in Murcia, Spain

FOR THE SPORTY: From Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and cycling supremo Alejandro Valverde, a wealth of Spain’s sporting talent is born out of the region of Murcia, And you can see why when you visit. Stunning national parks, perfect sporting weather conditions – some 300 days of sun a year – and a stretch of beautiful Mediterranean coastline provide the perfect landscape for numerous outdoor activities. The Sierra Espuña regional park hosts 65km of official hiking routes and 146km of biking trails. Winding, freshly tarmacked roads that snake through the pine tree covered hillsides are a dream for road cyclists. Several companies offer organised trips through the park and along the region’s other routes.

A tip for the hungry cyclist pedalling through the park on a weekend: stop off at the Rincon del Grillo to refuel with some hearty Spanish food. “You can leave here tired, angry, but you can not leave here hungry,” the waiter quips. Away from the parks, there are multiple golf courses to experience, where you can play a few rounds on the greenest of greens right next to the sea.

And if it’s too hot on land, cool off with a dip in the Med. As well as beautiful beaches, the region’s coast line offers opportunities to race on jet skis, scuba dive or go on leisurely sailing and fishing trips. If sports is your thing, consider a stay at the luxurious La Manga Club. La Manga Club’s Football Centre has been chosen as a training destination by numerous renowned football teams, but guests can also take advantage of its three golf courses, tennis centre and spa facilities.

FOR THE NOT SO SPORTY: Sports not your thing? Not to worry. The region is steeped in history. Cartagena, a town on the coast, is proud of its history and the local people are the driving force behind its unique Roman and Carthaginian festival, which runs for 10 days during the second half of September. During the festival more than four thousand Carthaginians don impressive costumes to take part in marches through Cartagena as well as re-enactments of historic battles in the region. If you are not visiting at the time of the festival, you can still take in plenty of history with a trip to the impressive Roman Theatre of Cartagena, which was built between the years 5 and 1 BC.

Murcia is also known for ‘ollería’ (pottery traditionally used in the home): pots, mortars, casseroles, basins, bowls and jugs. Murcian pottery pieces differ from those made from coarse clay because they go through a second firing process after being decorated and painted with a final glaze, called ‘cubierta’, which gives them a characteristic shine. There are plenty of places where you can book yourself a class to get behind the pottery wheel and get crafty.

THE FOOD: Referred to as the ‘vegetable garden of Europe’ by our tour guide, the region’s gastronomic offering is strong. For restaurants, City A.M. recommends Polea, which doesn’t have a fixed menu as it prides itself on serving up plates with whatever ingredients are available in a given season, and La Pequeña Taberna, which is known for offering classic local dishes from the region. Murcia also produces plenty of fantastic booze. Try Jumilla wine, and, if you travel to Murcia in August, you should pop to the actual town of Jumilla to attend its annual wine-throwing festival. Be sure to bring a change of clothes.

NEED TO KNOW: For more information on booking your trip to Spain go to turismodemurcia.es. Expedia has a six-night stay at the four-star Hotel Cartagena Puerto priced from around £312 per person, inclusive of return flights from London Luton with Easyjet to Alicante.