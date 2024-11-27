Ski Club of Great Britain reps return to France after 8-year absence

The Ski Club of Great Britain has returned to France for the first time since 2016

Ski Club reps were suddenly withdrawn from French resorts in 2016 after a rep was arrested for allegedly “guiding” without a ski guide qualification, and subsequently fined €10,000 by a French court in January 2015. But after dialogue with French authorities in five resorts, Tignes, Meribel, Flaine, Les Arcs and Val Thorens, the Ski Club “concierge” style service has returned to France for the upcoming season.

Ski Club members volunteer their time in a ski resort to help other Ski Club members in the same way a concierge at a hotel helps guests. “It was essential to demonstrate that reps were not guiding or teaching skiing – we like to think of them as concierges for our members”, James Gambrill, the Ski Club COO told City AM.

He went on to describe the 12 day course that all reps need to take in order to qualify as a Ski Club rep. The course is split into three parts: skiing ability (you need to be a good skier but not great), level 1 avalanche rescue; and perhaps most importantly, training in how to manage group dynamics. This last element is in Gambrill’s eyes, the most important because it underpins the value to members of skiing with like-minded people.

The Club was established in 1903 to help skiers better their skiing, and find a sense of community

The Ski Club of GB was established in 1903 and retains a mission of helping members “enjoy better skiing”. As part of this mission, the hugely popular rep service launched in 1963. There are 18,000 members that meet one another whenever they are in resorts. There are 28 resorts spread across the Alps with two in North America, where reps operate. The rep service itself is well supported by the local resorts with the provision of free lift passes and subsidized accommodation. This is seen as a mutually beneficial relationship between the resort and the Ski Club because both parties want to help visitors get the best from their holiday.

To be an official ski guide takes years of training, which the Ski Club reps have not undertaken. The Ski Club management under the guidance of James Gambrill spent many hours reassuring various stakeholders in France from the French ski school (ESF) to the Guide Association to Tourist Offices that there was no guiding or teaching taking place. As part of this process the rep training re-emphasizes the importance of facilitating not leading. The reps no longer wear distinctive Ski Club clothing to further underline that no leading is taking place.

The reps also have strict guidance on where they are allowed to ski. Whilst they all carry avalanche equipment, they will not go deep into off piste territory. However, Ski Club members know local, fully qualified mountain guides if the group decides that the conditions warrant a day of backcountry adventure.

Ski Club reps continue to provide their service in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the US and Canada. The Club will be hoping to expand into more resorts in France after a successful 2024.

Individual membership starts from £80 per year and you can find more information online

