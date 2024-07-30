A taste of The White Lotus lifestyle at a stunning Sicily hotel near Mount Etna

Hidden among the vineyards in the foothills of Mount Etna is one of Sicily’s great hotels

THE HOTEL: In the foothills of Sicily’s Mount Enta, the handful of luxury villas that form the Monaci delle Terre Nere estate are hidden among 62 acres of vineyards and fruit orchards, wonderful for getting lost in. The property, reminiscent of the vineyard in the film A Good Year, offers a private and peaceful escape.

It was purchased by businessman Guido Alessandro Coffa in 2007 and opened as a luxury resort in 2012. “His idea was to create an intimate country retreat set deep in pristine natural surroundings, always being mindful to the property’s historic identity to maintain its spirit of unpretentious, understated luxury,” says Giovanna Manganaro, general manager of Monaci delle Terre Nere. “Far away from the classic idea of luxury, Monaci is a place of true soul, where silence, time, breathtaking views, colours and flavours are combined with high-end services and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Piercing silence: the hotel in the foothills of Mount Etna

THE FOOD AND DRINK: The hotel is proud of its eco credentials. This is not just refillable soaps and shampoos (although they do that too). The resort’s restaurant, Locanda Nerello, sources 75 per cent of its food from the estate, serving high-quality seasonal ingredients, and its chefs are champions of the slow food movement. The estate’s organic wines are served alongside modern takes on classic Italian dishes at the resort’s restaurant. Fresh bread accompanies oil made from olives grown on site. At the breakfast room — which looks out across the estate and the rest of Sicily, where terracotta-tiled roofs speckle the land that swoops down to the Mediterranean Sea — the freshest fruit is served every morning. Kiwis, oranges, peaches and persimmons grow in the orchards next to the estate’s villas. Its beautiful herb garden also supplies the kitchen as well as the hotel’s cocktail making classes.

THINGS TO DO: Other activities are on offer, from luxury massages to pasta-making classes — a fun activity if you’re bringing little ones. This resort also offers great access to many of Siciliy’s gems. Go on a day trip to the pretty town of Taormina, flung into the public consciousness recently thanks to The White Lotus, the satirical travel TV drama filmed in the town’s Four Seasons San Domenico Palace hotel, which we reviewed last year, or take a beach trip to one of the island’s most beautiful parts, Isoa Bella. Get deeper into nature at the Alcantara lava gorge, or don walking boots and head up Mount Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe (recent eruptions mean it’s not always possible, or sensible). For those with deeper pockets, helicopter tours are available, or visit the historic town of Syracuse, listed by Unesco. The hotel staff are more than happy to help arrange trips. It felt like I’d experienced the island’s very best.

Rooms throughout summer start from £578 per night for an entry-level double

