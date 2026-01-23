Bureau Veritas to Acquire a Leading Sustainability Specialist for Consumer Products in Italy

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), announces the acquisition of SPIN360, a leading Italian consulting firm specialized in sustainable innovation and development across primary premium fashion and luxury brands.

This acquisition aligns with Bureau Veritas’ LEAP | 28 strategy to create new strongholds in the Consumer Product Services (CPS) industry, and to accelerate its growth in key markets such as Italy.

The transaction will deliver on value creation opportunities, by combining SPIN360’s proprietary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tools and data-driven advisory services with Bureau Veritas’ certification and supply chain auditing expertise. It will also help position Bureau Veritas as a global center of excellence for premium fashion and luxury.

Created in 2009 and based in Milan, SPIN360 provides technical advisory services covering LCA, life cycle costing, environmental product declarations, carbon footprint, supply chain engagement and monitoring, and ESG reporting. It employs c.30 highly skilled experts and serves a diversified base of global clients in fashion and luxury, tanneries, material, softline and footwear. In 2024, the group generated c. €4 million in revenue.

“This acquisition is in line with our LEAP I 28 strategy to focus our portfolio and to help businesses navigate the complexity of sustainable transformation,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “Our ambition is to establish Bureau Veritas as the preferred partner for premium fashion and luxury brands seeking integrated compliance and sustainability solutions.”

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

