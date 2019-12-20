It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you are a sports fan with endless live action to get stuck into.

Here City A.M. details the biggest and best events over the festive period and how to watch them.

Scroll down for a full list.

Football

It all gets underway this Saturday as Arsenal travel to a resurgent Everton for the early afternoon kick off with both on the cusp of appointing new managers in Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta.

Later in the day third place play second as Manchester City host Leicester before on Sunday there’s a London derby that will see Jose Mourinho face former club Chelsea and former player Frank Lampard.

Amazon Prime will be showing every match live on Boxing Day with Liverpool’s trip to Leicester in the evening the pick of the bunch, before BT Sport have live coverage of nine games on New Years Day leaving plenty of choice.

Cricket

England welcomed back James Anderson this week as they drew a two-day warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni.

It was his first appearance since injuring his calf on day one of the first Ashes Test in August and is a welcome boost for England ahead of the first Test with South Africa.

The five-day Test gets underway on Boxing Day and all the action is live on Sky Sports.

Rugby Union

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show Premiership Rugby and the festive action gets underway this weekend as Exeter Chiefs travel to struggling Leicester on Saturday before London Irish welcome Bath Rugby on Sunday.

There are four live games over the course of the following weekend, with Exeter against Saracens the must-watch affair of the weekend on Sunday 29 December.

Darts

The World Darts Championship is already underway and has thrown up a number of surprises so far with last year’s runner-up, the 2018 champion, the world No 9 and the five-time world champion all eliminated.

It also saw Fallon Sherrock become the first woman to win a match at the World Championship by coming from behind to beat Ted Evetts 3-2.

All the coverage is live on Sky Sports and there are games everyday up until the final on New Years Day, except for a three-day break over Christmas (24-26 December), and rest day on 31 December.

Racing

The festive horse racing gets underway with the aptly-named Christmas Racing Weekend at Ascot this Saturday ahead of the highly-anticipated King George VI Steeple Chase which is part of a full racecard at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

All the racing will be live on either ITV or ITV4 with racing from Chepstow, Newbury and Leicester prior to Cheltenham’s New Years Day Racing.

See below for a full list of live action below.

Football

Saturday 21 December

12:30pm – Everton v Arsenal – BT Sport

5:30pm – Manchester City v Leicester City – Sky Sports

Sunday 22 December

2pm – Watford v Manchester United – Sky Sports

4:30pm – Tottenham v Chelsea – Sky Sports

Thursday 26 December

12:30pm – Tottenham v Brighton – Amazon Prime

3pm – Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime

3pm – Chelsea vs Southampton – Amazon Prime

3pm – Aston Villa v Norwich City – Amazon Prime

3pm – Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime

3pm – Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime

3pm – Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime

5.30pm – Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Amazon Prime

8pm – Leicester City v Liverpool – Amazon Prime

Full day of Championship football on Sky Sports red button

Friday 27 December

7:45pm – Wolves v Manchester City – Amazon Prime

Saturday 28 December

12:30pm – Brighton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports

5:30pm – Norwich v Tottenham – Sky Sports

8pm – Burnley v Manchester United – BT Sport

Sunday 29 December

2pm – Arsenal v Chelsea – Sky Sports

4:30pm – Liverpool v Wolves – Sky Sports

Full day of Championship football on Sky Sports red button

Wednesday 1 January

12:30pm – Brighton v Chelsea – BT Sport

12:30pm – Burnley v Chelsea – BT Sport

3pm – Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport

3pm – Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport

3pm – Watford v Wolves – BT Sport

5:30pm – Manchester City v Everton – BT Sport

5:30pm – Norwich v Crystal Palace – BT Sport

5:30pm – West Ham v Bournemouth – BT Sport

8pm – Arsenal v Manchester United – BT Sport

Full day of Championship football on Sky Sports red button

Cricket

Thursday 26 December – Monday 30 December

South Africa v England – First Test – Sky Sports

Rugby Union

Saturday 21 December

3pm – Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs – BT Sport

Sunday 22 December

3pm – London Irish v Bath Rugby – BT Sport

Friday 27 December

7:45pm – Bristol Bears v Wasps – BT Sport

Saturday 28 December

2pm – Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby – BT Sport

4:30pm – Harlequins v Leicester Tigers – BT Sport

Sunday 29 December

3pm – Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

Darts

Ongoing – Wednesday 1 January

World Darts Championship – Sky Sports

Racing

Saturday 21 December

Ascot – ITV

1:50pm – Plymouth Gin Handicap Chase

2:25pm – Marsh Hurdle (Registered As The Long Walk Hurdle) (Grade 1)

3:00pm – Dave Dawes Silver Cup Handicap Chase (Listed Race) runners

3:35pm – Betfair Exchange Trophy (A Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3)

Thursday 26 December

Kempton Park – ITV

1:20pm – The Ladbrokes Casino Steeple Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap)

1:55pm – The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Steeple Chase (In Memory Of Nigel Clark) (Grade 1)

2:30pm – The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

3:05pm – The Ladbrokes King George VI Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

Friday 27 December

Kempton Park – ITV 4

1:20pm – The Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2) 2m

1:55pm – The Ladbrokes Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Race (Nhmops Bonus Race) 3m 121y

2:30pm – The Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Steeple Chase (Grade 2) 2m

3:05pm – The Ladbrokes Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145) 3m

Chepstow – ITV4

1:05pm – The Coral #Yourcall Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase

1:35pm – The Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

2:10pm – The ‘The Smart Money’s On Coral’ Handicap Hurdle Race

2:50pm The Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

Saturday 28 December

Newbury – ITV

1:50pm – The Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle Race

2:25pm – The Betway Mandarin Handicap Steeple Chase

3:00pm – The Betway Challow Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

3:35pm – The Betway Novices’ Handicap Steeple Chase

Leicester – ITV

2:40pm – The Leicestershire Silver Fox Handicap Steeple Chase (Qualifier For The Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Final)

3:15pm – The Leicestershire Bronze Fox Handicap Hurdle Race

Wednesday 1 January

Cheltenham – ITV

1:25pm – The 888 Sport Dipper Novices Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

2:00pm – The 888 Sport Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

2:35pm – The 888 Sport Handicap Hurdle Race

3:10pm – The Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle Race (Grade 2)