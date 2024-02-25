Live Six Nations table after Italy draw 13-13 with France

LILLE, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 25: Paolo Garbisi of Italy looks dejected after missing a last minute, match winning penalty during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and Italy at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 25, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Paolo Garbisi hit the post with a last minute penalty as Italy fell agonisingly short of a first ever win in France in the Six Nations.

The Italian No10 hit the post after rushing his kick despite illegal charges from French players as the sides drew 13-13 in Lille.

The result puts Italy level on points with Wales at the bottom of the Six Nations table while France’s hopes of winning the annual rugby competition were dealt a major blow.

Les Bleus had their backs to the wall in the second half having at one point led 13-3 after centre Jonathan Danty was sent off for head on head contact.

Italy found themselves in the fight at the end and earned a penalty as the clock went red but were unable to convert the opportunity.

“It was gutting to see that hit the post, but I don’t think that takes away from the performance that the boys put in there,” Italy player Ross Vintcent said.

“It was tough out there, but I thought the boys dug in and defended well. I think they can be proud of their performance regardless of the result.

“I think there is something brewing here for sure, and I am just very fortunate to be a part of it.”

Six Nations table