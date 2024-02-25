Live Six Nations table after Italy draw 13-13 with France
Paolo Garbisi hit the post with a last minute penalty as Italy fell agonisingly short of a first ever win in France in the Six Nations.
The Italian No10 hit the post after rushing his kick despite illegal charges from French players as the sides drew 13-13 in Lille.
The result puts Italy level on points with Wales at the bottom of the Six Nations table while France’s hopes of winning the annual rugby competition were dealt a major blow.
Les Bleus had their backs to the wall in the second half having at one point led 13-3 after centre Jonathan Danty was sent off for head on head contact.
Italy found themselves in the fight at the end and earned a penalty as the clock went red but were unable to convert the opportunity.
“It was gutting to see that hit the post, but I don’t think that takes away from the performance that the boys put in there,” Italy player Ross Vintcent said.
“It was tough out there, but I thought the boys dug in and defended well. I think they can be proud of their performance regardless of the result.
“I think there is something brewing here for sure, and I am just very fortunate to be a part of it.”
Six Nations table
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|PF
|PA
|PD
|BP
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|105
|24
|81
|3
|15
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|73
|67
|6
|1
|9
|3
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|64
|68
|-4
|0
|8
|4
|France
|3
|1
|1
|1
|50
|67
|-17
|0
|6
|5
|Wales
|3
|0
|3
|0
|47
|74
|-27
|3
|3
|6
|Italy
|3
|0
|2
|1
|37
|76
|-39
|1
|3