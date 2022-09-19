LIVE – Queen’s historic state funeral: The world says goodbye to Elizabeth II

Scenes at Westminster Abbey

–LIVE UPDATES FROM WESTMINSTER ABBEY IN LONDON –



The Queen was consulted on today’s order of service over many years. It was prepared by the dean of Westminster in conjunction with Lambeth Palace.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has hailed the Queen’s “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

The King was seen reading silently from the Order of Service during the prayers while the Queen Consort, seated to his left, listened intently.

Princess Charlotte could be seen looking around from under the brim of her hat while the mourners sang The Lord’s My Shepherd.

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, read the second lesson for mourners gathered in Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage. pic.twitter.com/2Vl58ITLGp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Prince George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Reading the First Lesson, from Corinthians 15, Baroness Scotland told the congregation: “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”

The verses included the lines: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.

“But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”

A packed Westminster Abbey is currently celebration the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

The Dean of Windsor has given the bidding, ahead of the first hymn, ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’, written by John Ellerton, and which evokes the image of one day, one era, leading into another.

He told the congregation: “Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.”

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey and has been carried inside by the bearer party of Grenadier Guards ahead of the state funeral service.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey

The short procession from Westminster Hall, to the sound of bagpipes and with Big Ben tolling, took around eight minutes.

As the coffin entered, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13, set to music written by William Croft and used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

Important update for those arriving to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral and procession in central London. pic.twitter.com/SxlKBfK7rD — London Gov (@LDN_gov) September 19, 2022

A moment of silence is being held on The Mall.

Security guards asked members of the public and media to stop talking at 10.55am.

There was silence in the abbey except for the distant sound of the tenor bell and the footsteps of guests still taking their seats as the start of the service drew close.

Palace releases previously unseen portrait of the Queen for her funeral https://t.co/Fr4F9vwQw9 pic.twitter.com/azoGfsPrlN — City A.M. (@CityAM) September 19, 2022

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin has begun its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and carries the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers containing plants from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

Leading the procession are around 200 pipers and drummers of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and RAF.

Walking behind the carriage are the King and his siblings, followed by the Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.

The State Gun Carriage has also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

The Prince of Wales arrived at St James’ Palace moments after the Duke of Sussex.

William was seen travelling in a Range Rover with a police escort towards the palace shortly after 10.15am.

He had a reflective expression on his face as he travelled in the vehicle. His daughter Princess Charlotte was sat beside him in the car.

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron arrive

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O’Leary arrived at Westminster Abbey a few minutes after her predecessor.

Ms Truss, who will read the Second Lesson during the service, was greeted by members of the clergy and shook their hands in turn before taking her seat in the abbey.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time on Monday morning.

Mr Johnson was accompanied by wife Carrie, while Mrs May was with husband Philip and Mr Cameron walked in with wife Samantha.

Moments later former Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair walked into the church, alongside wives Sarah and Cherie respectively.

The Duke of Sussex has just travelled down The Mall with a police escort.

Harry was seen looking sombre as he was driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James’ Palace.

Four vehicles with flags were seen driving ahead of Harry’s car.

A national two-minute silence will take place today at 11:55am to mark the death of Her Majesty The Queenhttps://t.co/WDdB9m75LG pic.twitter.com/JeQEkJTR7x — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 19, 2022

Former Tory leader Lord Hague and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt are the latest politicians to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was greeted by members of the clergy at the church shortly after 10am as he joined other world leaders inside.

A woman who has been camping on Horseguards Road for two days is celebrating her 59th birthday today.

Marion King, and her sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night. Ms King said: “We’ve been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.

“We’ve been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.

“But there’s a Tesco over the road so we’ll go there soon!”

“We’ve met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians. We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation. First our group was just from the UK, now we have the whole commonwealth around us.”

The group sang happy birthday to Ms King at 9:30am on Monday morning. Ms King has laid flowers for the Queen, attended the vigil and went to Westminster Hall for the lying in state since Her Majesty’s death.