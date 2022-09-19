Sadiq Khan: London funeral procession viewing areas now full as Queen Elizabeth laid to rest
All public viewing areas for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II are now full, City Hall has declared.
There will be no entry to new arrivals hoping to catch a glimpse of the procession in the areas around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, St James’s Park and Green Park.
Crowds have descended on the capital before the start of the long-reigning monarch’s historic state funeral, which begins at 11am.
Some 2,000 people, including the royal family and world leaders, are gathering at Westminster Abbey.
Cinemas and other venues have set up screens across the country for the public to watch the funeral.
Visitors to the city have been warned that public transport networks are expected to be exceptionally busy on Monday.
