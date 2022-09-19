Sadiq Khan: London funeral procession viewing areas now full as Queen Elizabeth laid to rest

Members of the public in the crowd on The Mall, central London ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II state funeral the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Martin Rickett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II are now full, City Hall has declared.

There will be no entry to new arrivals hoping to catch a glimpse of the procession in the areas around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, St James’s Park and Green Park.

Important update for those looking to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral and procession from the viewing areas in central London. pic.twitter.com/8TyHpE0uuj — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 19, 2022

Crowds have descended on the capital before the start of the long-reigning monarch’s historic state funeral, which begins at 11am.

Some 2,000 people, including the royal family and world leaders, are gathering at Westminster Abbey.

Cinemas and other venues have set up screens across the country for the public to watch the funeral.

A Hyde Park, grand silence, alors que les écrans transmettent le cortège du cercueil d'#ElizabethII vers l'abbaye de Westminster. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZoRzanOn — Tristan de Bourbon-Parme (@TwistanBP) September 19, 2022

Visitors to the city have been warned that public transport networks are expected to be exceptionally busy on Monday.

Read more Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral: Full schedule and what to expect

More to follow…