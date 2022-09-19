Sadiq Khan: London funeral procession viewing areas now full as Queen Elizabeth laid to rest

By:

Members of the public in the crowd on The Mall, central London ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II state funeral the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Martin Rickett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

All public viewing areas for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II are now full, City Hall has declared.

There will be no entry to new arrivals hoping to catch a glimpse of the procession in the areas around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, St James’s Park and Green Park.

Crowds have descended on the capital before the start of the long-reigning monarch’s historic state funeral, which begins at 11am.

Some 2,000 people, including the royal family and world leaders, are gathering at Westminster Abbey.

Cinemas and other venues have set up screens across the country for the public to watch the funeral.

Visitors to the city have been warned that public transport networks are expected to be exceptionally busy on Monday.

More to follow…

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.