LIV Golf: Johnson’s 4 Aces win inaugural Team Championship

Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces have won the inaugural LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Four Aces GC have been crowned the inaugural LIV Golf Series Team Championship winners, claiming a $16m (£13.8m) share of a $50m (£43.2) overall prize pot in Miami, Florida.

The team – captained by Dustin Johnson and completed by Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez – finished their four rounds with a combined score of seven-under-par at the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

4 Aces won the first LIV Golf Team Championship having entered the weekend as top seeds following the previous seven events on the Saudi Arabia-backed tour.

Read more LIV Golf Series: Tour set for Team Championship finale in Miami

The Open winner Cameron Smith led Punch GC – alongside Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby – to second as the quad of players finished their rounds combined on six-under-par, Australian Smith finished his individual round on seven-under-par.

Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC came in third while Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC came a distant fourth – the other eight teams were knocked out on Friday and Saturday.