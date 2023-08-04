LIV Golf back in United States for first event since mega merger

LIV Golf has hopped on a plane across the pond after a two event hiatus in Europe. Greenbrier plays host as West Virginia becomes the latest state to entertain the Saudi-backed golf tour.

But since the LIV Golf travelling party left the United States last, for events in Spain and the United Kingdom, the circuit agreed to a stunning merger with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

So the breakaway party is back around the table, and with more power than ever.

LIV back at the table

And though the US Justice Department have said they’d review the deal, and are doing so in Congress, it appears that little will get in the way of the merger going through.

So how does the US golfing public react to its return, given the collective hatred for it from many across the pond before the merger?

And how do players react to being back in the States and part of the conversation once again?

We are yet to know whether players who operate on the LIV Golf circuit will be allowed at next month’s Ryder Cup but it’ll undoubtedly be in the minds of the likes of Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka, who through ability or character will be desperate to take part.

But this weekend is a chance for another name to thrust themselves into the LIV Golf winning circle and claim $5m (£3.9m) in the process.

Australian Cameron Smith won the last event in London and will be aiming to be just the second golfer, after Talor Gooch earlier this year, to win back-to-back tournaments.

The Brits, too, will be desperate for a win. Paul Casey’s solo fourth in Mayakoba remains the best performance from a Briton thus far in 2023.

Britain and Northern Ireland make up a contingent of six golfers, the second biggest represented nationality after the United States. Yet they’re without a win.

Greenbrier forms the first leg of back-to-back LIV events, the second leg will be held in Bedminster, as the series begins to look towards the Team Championship final in Miami in October.

So all aboard the plane to West Virginia, because the reception for LIV Golf will be tested to the max.