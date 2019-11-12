Financial Times appoints first female editor as Lionel Barber steps down after 15 years

Lionel Barber is stepping down as editor of the Financial Times (FT) after almost 15 years at the helm, to be replaced by the newspaper’s first female editor.

The veteran journalist is set to depart at the beginning of next year, having taken over the position in 2005. He will be replaced by current FT deputy editor Roula Khalaf.

Read more: Magazine publisher TI Media narrows loss as digital shift helps cut costs



In an email to staff, Barber described the role as the “best job in journalism”.



Some personal news.



After 14 years, I am stepping down as editor in the New Year. It has been a rare privilege and a great pleasure to hold the best job in journalism. Full statement to follow @FinancialTimes — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) November 12, 2019

Barber joined the financial newspaper as a business reporter in 1985, and served as Brussels bureau chief and US managing editor before returning to London as editor.



“It’s been our utmost privilege to have worked with Lionel,” said Tsuneo Kita, chairman of Nikkei, which bought the FT for £844m in 2015.



“He has transformed the FT newsroom into a world class digital-first operation, producing a unique combination of deep, original reporting and powerful commentary. FT journalism has never been stronger.”



Khalaf has held the role of deputy editor since 2016, and previously served as foreign editor and Middle East editor during a 24-year career.

Read more: Financial Times owner Nikkei loses $29m in apparent fraud



“It’s a great honour to be appointed editor of the FT, the greatest news organisation in the world,” Khalaf said.



“I’m thrilled to be leading the most talented newsroom through the next chapter of FT excellence. I look forward to building on Lionel Barber’s extraordinary achievements and am grateful for his mentorship through the years.”

Main image credit: Getty / Inset image credit: Financial Times



