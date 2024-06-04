LIFT: The London festival with tens of incredible shows to book this week

LIFT Festival takes place from this Wednesday. Pictured is performer Lola Shoneyin from Democracy from Where I Stand

The London International Festival of Theatre takes place from 5 June to 27 July, bringing bold and imaginative shows to the capital. Ahead of the event, programmer Kris Nelson chose five you absolutely cannot miss

L’ANIMALE, THE OLD BAILEY, 22-23 JUNE This is a performance like you’ve never seen – meditative, wry and poetic movement from unclassifiable Italian choreographer Chiara Bersani at one of the country’s most iconic venues – the Great Hall of the Old Bailey Criminal Courts. In this atmospheric and historic environment, you’ll witness a contemplative, evocative performance – that’s different each time – where Chiara transforms into a dying swan. Make sure you bring a photo ID – attending the theatre at the Old Bailey comes with airport style security.

THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OR AS YOU LIKE IT, SOUTHBANK CENTRE, 5-9 JUNE Cliff Cardinal is an Indigenous Canadian provocateur, thinker, artist and writer. In this piece that’s not quite like any Shakespeare you’ve ever seen you’ll get a fiery take on political correctness, gestures of cultural reconciliation and the unvarnished truth of what’s really happening in multi-cultural Canada and its attempts to recognise the impact colonialism has had on Indigenous people. Expect belly laughs and more than a few punches to the gut.

THE TRIALS AND PASSIONS OF UNFAMOUS WOMEN, BRIXTON HOUSE, 14-22 JUNE What happens when women transgress the powers that be? Barrierbreaking Brazilian directors Janaina Leite and Lara Duarte and an ensemble of women from London’s esteemed Clean Break Theatre Company show us. Bringing in the stories of mythic characters like Medusa to historic figures like Joan of Arc, the play gives a distinctly Brazilian feel to the personal accounts of five London women with experience of the criminal justice system. Expect big ideas, home truths and touchingly funny and powerfully intimate moments.

BAT NIGHT MARKET, SCIENCE GALLERY, 10-12 + 14-15 JUNE Step into a Taiwanese night market of the future. This unusual exhibition mixes design, food and performance in a sensory exploration of what the food of tomorrow might look like. Leave it to LIFT to commission an event that merges Taiwanese and South East Asian food tradition with ideas of delicacy and disgust, science, new technologies and performance e – you’ll get to taste new treats, test out some Taiwanese games and mingle in a market atmosphere. Created by Taiwanese designer Kuang-Yi Ku and London’s Robert Charles Johnson with plates by Borough Market faves BAO, this one has whetted our appetites and certainly piqued our curiosity.

DEMOCRACY FROM WHERE I STAND, THE DUTCH CHURCH, CITY OF LONDON, 8 JUNE In 2024, half of the world’s population will head to the polls in national elections – including Great Britain! Democracy is being put to the test. LIFT is marking this with an enticing night of provocations, live music, speeches and poetry from women leaders from across London and around the world. You’ll hear from Nigerian poet Lola Shoneyin on the recent coups in West Africa, Indian performer Aditi Mittal on sport, politics and abuse of power, London comedian Rosie Holt (you know her from her parodies of Tory MPs all over social media), radical historian Dr Michelle Johansen on the history of democracy of libraries and the Young Mayor for Tower Hamlets Fetuma Hassan on what democracy means to our next generation. Plus a brand new film from the iconic thinker Margaret Atwood and pumping music from Afro-Brazilian band Baque Laur. There’s honestly so much to see.

LIFT Festival, The London Festival of Theatre runs 5 June to 27 July, to book tickets go to liftfestival.com

