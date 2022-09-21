Letters: Take our cues from Scandi

[Re: Oslo has come up with new ideas for the housing crisis , London should do the same, Sept 16]

Bravo to Copenhagen’s longest serving Mayor  in “Oslo has come up with new ideas for the housing crisis , London should do the same”.

Sadiq Khan should reflect on his 6 years’ of mediocre housing delivery. Mr Mikkelssen’s ideas are achievable because the Mayor owns land the size of the London Borough of Camden.

This isn’t rocket science. A Listed House Builder reported last week that housing starts have halved since 2015 in London, in his view , they will halve again. Come on Sadiq learn from our Scandinavian peers.

Tony Devenish AM 

