Letters: Support for small businesses

British people recognise the positive impact small businesses bring to their communities. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

[Re: Exclusive: Business rates hike a ‘ticking time bomb’ for London economy, Mayor warns, November 29]

The nation’s small and independent retailers are often described as the backbone of our high streets because of their important role in local communities and how much they contribute. While it’s rarely an easy environment for small businesses to trade, the challenges facing them this year are especially tough. Tougher even than when American Express founded and first supported Small Business Saturday in the UK ten years ago.

The good news is that research we’ve undertaken shows that the public remain hugely supportive of independent businesses – and those that run them. People recognise and value what small businesses bring to local communities and 4 in 10 Brits even say they dream of starting their own small business at some point. That’s why we are doing all that we can to encourage people to shop small this festive season and beyond.

Small businesses may be resourceful and resilient, but they can’t survive without our support. If we all bought even one gift from an independent shop, imagine the difference that might make.

Dan Edelman

American Express UK