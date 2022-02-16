Letters: Remote (island) working

Some offices will grow increasingly empty as people choose to work from different locations. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

[Re: One-in-four UK workers plan a ‘hybrid holiday’ this year, to make the most of remote working, February 14]

It’s great to see UK workers planning on taking full advantage of remote and hybrid working opportunities. Combined with the world opening up, ‘workations’ are going to be a huge 2022 trend. One in four people (28 per cent) below the age of 35 are planning a workation in 2022, according to research by Mews. This age group is also prepared to spend the most on hotels this year, up to £1,364 compared to £1,066 for the average Brit.

This means that the demands for a workation provide a great opportunity for the hospitality industry. This flow of people is much needed in the wake of two years of lockdowns. And this doesn’t just apply abroad. Many Brits will be looking for short-term escapes from their home offices (often bedrooms and kitchen tables), and local hotels can offer guests short term options too – be it for an afternoon, day or a weekend.

A new working generation has been created. Employees should take advantage of this newfound freedom and of its benefits.

Richard Valtr