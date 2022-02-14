One-in-four UK workers plan a ‘hybrid holiday’ this year, to make the most of remote working

More than a quarter of UK workers are planning to take a remote working holiday this year, according to a poll of 2,000 office workers.

Workers from across the UK said they plan to take advantage of their employer’s work-from-home policy by going on a ‘hybrid working holiday’ – with a view to going abroad and working remotely.

The poll of 2,000 office workers found that of those planning on taking a hybrid holiday, 45 per cent intended to go to Spain, 41 per cent wanted to go to France, 34 per cent planned on a trip to Italy, and 32 per cent were set on Portugal.

The survey found that more than half (58 per cent) of people planning a hybrid holiday thought that taking a hybrid holiday in Europe would improve their work life balance, while 44 per cent said they simply wanted a change of scenery.

A third of respondents also said that working for a few days on their holiday would also allow them to split their annual leave with their partners, in order to cover the school holidays and cut down on childcare requirements.

Meanwhile, half of all respondents said they thought that working from an exotic location would improve their productivity, the survey from Virgin Media O2 said.

Lyle Metcalfe, the 36-year-old founder of London-based electric bicycle brand Volt who plans to take a hybrid skiing holiday, said: “Nowadays heading off to France for a couple of months is not an issue from a work perspective; and from my own personal point of view it gives me clarity and motivation to achieve more.”

“From a creative and well-being viewpoint, it is important for me not to be boxed in with the usual 9-5 office routine. And to the outside world, everyone just assumes I’m sat in an office in the UK, when in fact I’ll most likely be on a ski-slope in the Alps. It’s a complete game changer really.”