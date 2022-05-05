Letters: New Starmer, New Labour

Keir Starmer has increasingly sought to walk in the footsteps of Tony Blair. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

[Re: Keir Starmer could not have a stronger position – but he’s still squandering it, May 4]

Maybe Keir Starmer’s problem isn’t that he’s not using the fruits of Boris Johnson’s failure, but that he is playing the New Labour tune at all.

Tony Blair is one of the few Labour Prime Ministers to make significant inroads in the UK political sphere, so Labour go back to him again and again as a roadmap of success. But Blair’s success was inventing something different than the history of the Labour Party.

If Starmer really wants to learn from the success of Tony Blair, he should learn that repeating the same old patterns again and again won’t get him very far. Unless of course he wants to stay on the opposite benches forever

Beth McLean

[Re: Hiring ex-prisoners will make our streets safer and shave billions off the taxpayers’ bill, April 28]

One way of helping ex-convicts into work might be to lift legal and social barriers against employing them. Surely reformed criminals would be suited to working with juvenile delinquents,for instance? And why were they banned from being contestants on TV programmes like Who wants to be a Millionaire?

Mark Taha