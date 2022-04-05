Letters: Housing, interrupted

[Re: House price growth hits highest level since 2004 with record average of £265.3k, March 31]

New figures released by the Nationwide house price index defy premature predictions of slowing prices in early 2022.

An increase in average house prices of 20 per cent in the last two years is a shocking figure which coincides with the biggest cost-of-living crisis in decades.

With inflation rising steadily and the lifting of the energy price cap this week, families across the whole country are being squeezed financially from multiple directions.

With average rents also going up by around 2.3 per cent in the past year, the lack of housing provision in the UK is felt most keenly by those on lower incomes.

Read more Londoners more worried about housing and work situation than those in any other region of the UK

A swift and large-scale delivery of Affordable Housing is the key to meeting the considerable demand for homes.

Public-private partnerships have proven to be particularly effective in creating housing where it is most needed, but there is much more work to be done.

As the housing market continues to outpace real earnings, we have a responsibility to ensure that families across the UK aren’t left behind.

Over 300,000 people across the country are experiencing homelessness, we cannot afford to stand by and let this crisis worsen.

Guy Horne