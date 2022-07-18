Letters: Going down with the ship

Johnson’s demise came about because he lied, lied and lied again. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

[Re: Another one gone in Tory PM contest, July 15]

It seems to me that choosing the next Tory leader could hardly be simpler. Johnson’s demise came about because he lied, lied and lied again.

If you want honesty and reliability it’s logical to dismiss as unsuitable for leadership those who, pretty much daily, toured the media and the news studios stridently defending and often repeating the Johnson lies.

They are, by definition and very publicly, tainted with the same pathological defect of blatant dishonesty.

H Lacock

That the Conservative party has been unable to produce a real candidate on the right wing of the party is a sad state of affairs. Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman, while of a certain type, only work on the basis of the social wars vote. Nadhim Zahawi was at least clear on where he stood on tax and did not try and win only on the basis of issues such as trans rights which are not the primary concerns of our country.

Johnson presided over an incredibly big state and yet there has been limited discussion of how to really achieve a smaller one except for blanket cuts to the civil service.

Alexandra Powell