Letters: Get your own bank branch in order

I read with amusement the reported comments by Joe Garner concerning the accelerating number of bank branch closures in recent months.

I have just received a notification from Nationwide to the effect that my nearest branch of the Society, which is about two miles away and I had to use because the branch in my local high street closed years previously, is to close shortly, and that the nearest alternative is about five miles away.

Online banking is inevitably making a physical retail presence largely unnecessary unless dealing with personal business which demands human interaction or cash handling.

Nationwide Building Society should concentrate future commercial activities on providing more attractive financial products than is currently the case.

