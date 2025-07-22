Zharnel Hughes: It sucked that Grand Slam Track didn’t come to Europe

Zharnel Hughes says he is owed money by Grand Slam Track

Britain’s fastest man Zharnel Hughes wants Grand Slam Track to return next year with dates in Europe despite the financial difficulties that forced Michael Johnson to cut short its first season.

Hughes said it “sucked” that all four Grand Slam Track meets were awarded to venues in the US and Caribbean, given the appetite for watching live athletics on this side of the Atlantic.

But he is hopeful the innovative track and field series will overcome a cash crisis, and played down concerns about payments that remain outstanding almost two months after the last meet.

“My agent has been in contact with them. It’s not like I’m studying what’s going on with my payment, but I do know I haven’t received funds yet,” said Hughes.

“I think he mentioned that the appearance fee did come through, but the actual race money hasn’t come through yet – so that’s the hold up.

“It’s almost like a regular season where you run a couple of Diamond League races, you run other races and you get paid in the latter part of the season.

“I’m just looking to see if you get paid by August, September, the time we usually get paid by. Hopefully, it’ll be in the accounts by then.

“I think a lot of the athletes that participated in it thoroughly enjoyed it. Now that the payment has been delayed and they fell short by not having the last Grand Slam, people might be a bit more hesitant. We’ll see how it goes next season.”

Read more Draper to earn £1.1m just for turning up to Saudi Six Kings Slam

Hughes excited by London 2029 bid backing

Grand Slam Track’s teething problems also included poor ticket sales. Asked whether the billionaire-backed series should stage meets in the UK and Europe, he said: “Well, that’s nothing to do with Zharnel Hughes – that’s to do with their marketing team. I mean, it kind of sucked not having it over in Europe because Europe loves track and field.

“Maybe if they do go again next season, they can get some races over here in Europe. You won’t have to be worrying about filling up the stadiums, for sure.”

Hughes, 30, took third in the men’s 100m in front of a packed London Stadium on Saturday and welcomed the Government’s backing of a capital bid for the 2029 World Championships.

“I was pretty happy when I heard that they agreed to go through with the bid. I think it’s exciting,” said the two-time European champion.

“I’ve been speaking with my close buddy, Matt Hudson-Smith, about how exciting it would be, because we’re gonna be getting old by that time. So I’m excited that they’ll pick it up and I’m looking forward to competing here in London.

“It’s always exciting racing in the London Stadium. Saturday showed that it can be filled up in one day, so just imagine if another World Championship was to come through again.

“It’s going to be exciting for the young fans to see, especially the youngest students I saw on Saturday. The inspiration that they get from being inside the stadium to see us athletes up close and personal and getting to reach us, it’s always exciting. I’m looking forward to the World Championships being held here in 2029.”

Vita Coco ambassador Zharnel Hughes hydrates with coconut water. Want to train with him in Jamaica? Enter the summer giveaway now at www.vitacoco.co.uk