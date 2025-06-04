Spending Review: Athletes urge Starmer and Reeves to back London 2029 bid

Hodgkinson is among the athletes calling for support for the London 2029 bid from Starmer and Reeves in the Spending Review

Keely Hodgkinson, Sir Mo Farah and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill are among more than 100 athletes who have urged the government to back London’s bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in its Spending Review.

The plea for funding, in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, comes ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal announcement next week.

“Hosting in 2029 would bring the world’s best athletes back to British soil but more importantly, it would inspire a new generation to get involved in the most diverse and inclusive sport there is,” it says.

“Some of us were lucky enough to experience a home crowd at London 2012 and 2017. Some of us volunteered, others were in the stands. All of us were inspired.

“That spark set many of us on our journeys, just as it did for so many thousands of other young people who’ve gone on to join clubs, coach, officiate, or simply fall in love with athletics.”

A London bid, being pushed by Athletic Ventures – the JV between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company – would need to be submitted in the next few months to stand a chance of succeeding.

It would use the London Stadium, which staged the competition in 2017, five years after it served as the centrepiece to the London 2012 Olympic Games.

London 2029 ‘could deliver £400m boost’

Other signatories to the letter include current stars such as Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson greats including Paula Radcliffe, Daley Thompson

“We know there are tough decisions facing the country. But this isn’t just about sport. It’s about opportunity, inclusion, wellbeing – and pride,” the letter continues.

“Events like this bring economic benefit, drive tourism, and showcase Britain at its best. But above all, they leave a legacy that lives on in communities, schools, and families for years to come.

“The window to act is short. A decision to back the bid is needed in the coming weeks. We ask you – our government – to show your support and help us bring the World Championships home.”

Athletic Ventures co-founder Hugh Brasher urged support in the Spending Review, saying it was “the moment to deliver something extraordinary”.

He added: “London 2029 is not a risk; it’s about return on investment for the UK. Generations of athletes know the inspirational power of a home championships, but this is about more than medals. It’s a vision for what this country can achieve.

“With government support in 2028, we will deliver the greatest World Championships yet: commercially robust, community powered, and globally resonant. It is set to deliver more than £400m in economic and community impact across the UK. The time to act is now.”