Firms must innovate to attract Gen Z

RE: Why top law firms are betting big on virtual reality training, 4 Mar

Technology is changing workplace training, but many businesses find it daunting, especially when it comes to innovations like virtual reality. Yet embracing it is key to engaging the workforce – especially Gen Z, who have high expectations when it comes to innovation and technology in the workplace. 

The irony is that many businesses attempt to engage Gen Z without truly involving or understanding them. By bringing them into the process, you ensure that learning and development are relevant and effective by inherently understanding their skill sets. 

Gen Z are natural early adopters, eager to experiment with new tech. Businesses must be forward thinking, going beyond making content shorter, faster, “mobile-friendly” (the bare minimum) and start leveraging XR, and VR. While VR may seem intimidating, its adoption is growing rapidly, AR/VR job listings have increased by 154 per cent since 2019, proving its expanding role in the workplace. 

VR is becoming more than just a powerful training tool – thanks to AI advancements it’s allowing organizations to scale, personalize and therefore democratize career coaching, mentoring, and realistic role-playing practice sessions that create ‘safe to fail’ environments. Companies serious about attracting and then engaging Gen Z should consider this modality offering which not only makes its business stand out, but signals a commitment to innovation and investment in the future. 

Vincent Belliveau, Cornerstone

