Companies House crackdown: 11,500 firms struck off

Over 11,000 UK firms have been struck off the Companies House register over the past year following a coordinated crackdown on corporate structures suspected of facilitating fraud, money laundering and other economic crime.

The operation, led by the National Economic Crime Centre and supported by the National Crime Agency, Companies House, HMRC, and several UK police forces, targeted firms failing to meet Registered Office requirements under the Companies Act 2006.

Police and enforcement officers focused their attention on suspicious company formation agents and high-risk addresses across the country, in some cases visiting premises directly.

A two-day enforcement blitz saw teams from the Met Office, City of London Police, South Wales Police, and HMRC descend on 11 locations where 30 trust and company service providers were operating.

In one example, authorities found that between 4,000 and 5,000 businesses were registered to a single London address, despite having no real presence there or operating from other UK regions or overseas.

The probe identified several firms that existed only on paper and were not conducting genuine commercial activity.

As a result, key individuals involved in the mass incorporation of companies have been barred from further registrations. In addition, three high-risk trust and company service providers are being shut down.

A further 27 are facing enforcement action, and criminal referrals have been submitted to the Insolvency Service.

Authorities also uncovered ‘significant’ volumes of criminal property, which are now subject to civil recovery efforts.

Clampdown comes ahead of Companies House reform

The enforcement push comes as the UK gears up for sweeping reforms under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), which introduces mandatory ID checks for company directors and stricter controls on incorporation agents.

The changes, described by officials as the biggest overhaul of Companies House since its founding in 1844, are aimed at reducing abuse of UK corporate structures.

Despite the reforms being on the horizon, awareness and compliance remain worryingly low. Just 2.86 per cent of the estimated 7m individuals who will need to verify their identity have done so, according to Companies House figures.

Among small firms, 83 per cent admit they have no ID verification process in place.

Martin Swain, director of intelligence and law enforcement engagement at Companies House, said: “We know that some agents are complicit in criminality by wilfully abusing the system. This operation shows the impact of taking action – and our commitment to disrupting this activity will continue”.

Rachael Herbert, director of the National Economic Crime Centre, also added: “We estimate that over £100bn is laundered through or within the UK each year. Much of that is facilitated by UK-registered companies. Tackling these vulnerabilities is vital”.

The crackdown also coincides with a new enforcement strategy published by the Insolvency Service, which will expand its role in investigating companies linked to economic crime.

Dave Magrath, director at the Insolvency Service, said: “The removal of 11,500 companies is a significant step towards ensuring the register supports genuine business activity.”

“Our investigations are ongoing and we’ll use every tool available to protect UK business integrity”.

The government has signalled its intent to press ahead with ECCTA provisions – including the new ‘failure to prevent fraud’ offence coming into force this September – even as it pauses some of the more burdensome financial reporting rules for SMEs.