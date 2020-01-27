Lender Amigo kickstarts formal sales process

Lender Amigo today launched a strategic review and opened itself to offers as its controlling shareholder signalled it will seek to sell its 60 per cent stake in the struggling company.



All or part of Amigo’s business could be sold after Richmond Group said it was open to divesting its stake of 60.66 per cent.



Amigo reiterated a warning that it is fighting against a “challenging operating environment”.



“We are concerned that there may be increased pressure on our business and a continual evolution in the approach of the Financial Ombudsman Service,” Amigo said.



It added:

The strategic review will consider various aspects of the company’s strategy, ownership and operating model, including the potential sale of the company as a whole, the sale of parts of the group, reorganisation of entities within the company’s group, the sale of the UK business, the sale of certain books of business including a potential delisting of the company’s shares. The strategic review will include a formal sale process of the company, further details of which can be found below.



No approaches have yet been made, but bidders can register their interest with RBC Capital Markets by 5pm on 17 February.

More to follow.

