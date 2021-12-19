Leinster set to appeal fixture cancellation after widespread postponements

Leinster are set to ask governing body EPCR for their cancelled game to instead be postponed. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Leinster Rugby are set to appeal the cancellation of their round two Champions Cup fixture after swathes of other matches were called off due to Covid-19.

The Irish province had their fixture with Montpellier cancelled by governing body EPCR despite being able to field a match-day 23.

The 23 completed four rounds of PCR testing and five rounds of antigen testing, none of which returned a positive case.

EPCR postponed all matches on Saturday and Sunday between French and UK clubs due to French government restrictions – and Leinster too want their match postponed.

In round one of fixtures, Bristol were handed a five point, 28-0 win over Scarlets because the Welsh region could not field a match-day 23.

The Llanelli-based side were told that there was no space in the calendar to reschedule the fixture, so it is uncertain where EPCR will find a weekend to play the six matches.

Some suggest the two legged round of 16 matches, a new introduction to the competition this year, could revert back to one to make room.

The champions Cup continues today as Leicester take on Connacht in the only fixture of the day.