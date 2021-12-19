Joseph Parker beats Briton Derek Chisora as he looks to win world title
New Zealander Joseph Parker beat Derek Chisora on points as the heavyweight duo fought in a brilliant fight which was awarded on points.
Parker controversially won on points when the two met back in May but this fight was a thrilling rematch.
Parker made a brilliant start with Chisora facing a count in the fourth round.
The Briton was knocked down in the seventh but continued through the entire 12 rounds.
Parker eventually won 115-110, 115-111, 114-112 on points.
“Derek always comes for war, he was one tough guy and never stopped coming forward until the end, said Parker.
“We practised and practised that uppercut. What a Christmas present.
“I felt a lot stronger. It was important to start strong and not be negative from the beginning. You can see there are improvements to be made.
“Derek Chisora is a credit to the sport of boxing. The crowd went mental when he walked out. They just want to support him.”
“Personally I’d like to see him walk away.”