Joseph Parker beats Briton Derek Chisora as he looks to win world title

By:

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker battled it out last night after their first fight ended in a controversial points win.
Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker battled it out last night after their first fight ended in a controversial points win. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

New Zealander Joseph Parker beat Derek Chisora on points as the heavyweight duo fought in a brilliant fight which was awarded on points.

Parker controversially won on points when the two met back in May but this fight was a thrilling rematch.

Parker made a brilliant start with Chisora facing a count in the fourth round.

Premier League hit by Covid-19 cases with more fixtures called off
Premier League hit by Covid-19 cases with more fixtures called off

The Briton was knocked down in the seventh but continued through the entire 12 rounds.

Parker eventually won 115-110, 115-111, 114-112 on points.

“Derek always comes for war, he was one tough guy and never stopped coming forward until the end, said Parker.

“We practised and practised that uppercut. What a Christmas present.

“I felt a lot stronger. It was important to start strong and not be negative from the beginning. You can see there are improvements to be made.

“Derek Chisora is a credit to the sport of boxing. The crowd went mental when he walked out. They just want to support him.”

“Personally I’d like to see him walk away.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.