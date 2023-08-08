Helenius steps in to fight Joshua despite having bout just last week

Robert Helenius will step in and fight Anthony Joshua this weekend at the O2 Arena after the British heavyweight’s original opponent Dillian Whyte had “adverse analytical findings” detected in a drugs test.

Robert Helenius will step in and fight Anthony Joshua this weekend at the O2 Arena after the British heavyweight’s original opponent Dillian Whyte had “adverse analytical findings” detected in a drugs test.

The organisers of the fight, Matchroom, found a new opponent for Joshua within 72 hours of the fight’s initial cancellation but the new challenger, 39-year-old Helenius, fought only last weekend in Finland.

“This wasn’t in the script,” Joshua said. “I respect Helenius and, may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring.

“I am laser-focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point – Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Helenius said: “I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua.

“I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it.”

Helenius has a record of 32-4, with 21 knockouts and has beaten Brit Derek Chisora.

Joshua’s record is 25-3 with 22 knockouts.