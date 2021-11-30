Lego staff get to play with three extra days off after profits surge 140 per cent

Lego has rewarded its 20,000-strong workforce with three extra days off and a bonus after the world’s biggest toymaker had an “extraordinary” year of profits, according to reports.

The Danish company’s owners wanted to acknowledge employees’ contributions, a Lego spokesperson told Bloomberg.

The family-owned business recorded a net profit of 6.3bn Danish kronor (£715m) for the first half of the year – a jump of 140 per cent from the same period in 2020 – as demand for the famous toy bricks grew during pandemic-induced lockdowns.

LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter and City were some of the most popular themes among consumers, according to the company.

The toymaker also opened over 60 new stores during the first six months of the year, with the majority in China.