It’s a match: Dating app introduces minimum salary of £60k and unlimited holidays for all staff

Dating app Feeld said today it will introduce a minimum salary of £60,000, or $80,000, for all of its employees around the world.

The new salary announcement will give close to 40 per cent of Feeld’s full time staff a pay rise.

Moreover, the fully remote company will also offer all of its staff unlimited holiday as well as flexible working hours.

Ana Kirova, CEO of Feeld, said the decision was made “to provide enough compensation so that all employees can live a meaningful and fulfilling life while rethinking existing systems on compensation and working towards a human-cantered future of work.”

Kirova (pictured above), explained that “when reviewing salaries for 2022, we realised that none of the benchmarks or data sets from the job market represented the impact of the work of certain roles within our organisation.”

“They were simply highly undercompensated in the wider job market.”

Since being appointed CEO in April 2020, Kirova said she has made “crucial changes across the business,” including forming a leadership team of 60 per cent female-identifying members and over 50 per cent female-identifying newly hired engineers. The company employees around 50 people around the world.