Left it late? Here are the ideal fragrances for your loved one

No gift is as sure-fire a hit as a special fragrance. Here are some of our favourites to make sure you’re not in the dog house on Christmas day.

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Cyprium, £147

A rugged male scent that warms the nose. Made with Cedarwood Oil and Lava Accord, and packaged in a melting copper bottle, this is will cosily fit into bedroom interiors, and complement the dynamic man, living in the city but in touch with nature.

Jo Malone London – White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne, £102

Jo Malone paints a glorious scene, with budding snowdrops emerging from a light layer of moss with the scent of spicy cardamom. A spritz of this fresh fragrance is perfect for the festive season, and one smell will whisk you into the winter spirit.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris – Baccarat Rouge 540, £182.75

Created to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the crystal manufacturer, this woody and floral fragrance is rumoured to be one of Rihanna’s favourites and has a cult following. With cedar, saffron and floral hedione this is a scent that will turn heads for all the right reasons.

Prada – Luna Rossa Ocean 100ml, £75

Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean edition is fragrance for men with an aromatic citrus scent. Each spritz offers notes of bergamot, lavender, iris, patchouli, and vetiver, blended to create a fresh and alluring smell.

Giorgio Armani – Si, £56

A confident feminine perfume for the sophisticated woman. The aromas of blackcurrant, Isparta roses and patchouli are captivating and engaging, and will keep stride with your confidence. If you find yourself strutting round feeling like a queen, you’ll know why.

Louis Vuitton – Etoile Vilante, £200

A sunny fragrance that will transport you from a grey London skyline. The sweet peachy scent from Osmanthus flowers is combined with Magnolia and Jasmine, to create a gorgeous scent reminiscent of spring-time bouquets.

Armani – Code Eau De Parfum 100ml, £73.60

Intense and brooding, it’s not the lead from a Charlotte Bronte novel, but Code by Armani. Citrusy with aromatic undertones, this is a refreshing scent including lavender from Provence, tonka bean, cedar and vanilla, which give the scent a musky and creamy undertone.

Chanel – Bleu de Chanel, Eau de Parfum 100ml, £102

Chanel’s midnight blue bottle houses a masculine aromatic and woody fragrance including New Caledonian sandalwood, cedar and tonka bean. This is a versatile scent that is perfect for everyday wear, both inviting with a spicy finish that intrigues both the wearer and those around them.

Louis Vuitton – L’Immensite Perfume 100ml, £200

For the man zesty about life, this ginger-grapefruit scent is just the ticket. Invigorating and exciting, the aromas are summery and indicate horizons bursting full of potential.