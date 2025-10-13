Lazio owner calls Qatari takeover talk a plot to hit club’s share price

Lazio have been linked with takeover interest from Qatar

Lazio’s ownership has labelled reports of takeover talks with a Qatari suitor “completely false” and an attempt to damage the Italian club’s share price.

The Rome-based two-time Serie A champions have been repeatedly linked with the tiny Gulf state since Italy’s former prime minister alleged that the Emir of Qatar was a Lazio fan.

“This information is completely false, completely unfounded, and designed solely to undermine the club, its fans, and its stock,” said a joint statement from Lazio and majority owner Claudio Lotito.

“No offer, expression of interest, or formal or informal proposal has ever been received from Qatari funds or any other entity, either in Italy or abroad.”

Qatar already owns current European champions Paris Saint-Germain through its sports investment vehicle QSI, which also has a minority shareholding in Portuguese club Braga.

Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi claimed that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was a Lazio fan in 2022.

Supporters unfurled a banner outside his hotel inviting him to buy the club during a state visit to Italy in 2024.

Lazio don’t need new owner, says owner

Lotito, a businessman and member of the Italian senate who owns 67 per cent of the publicly-traded club’s shares, added that he and the club would take action against anyone “spreading, relaunching, or endorsing fabricated news that could damage the club’s reputation and its stock market performance.

“Reports are being submitted to the relevant financial authorities (CONSOB and Borsa Italiana) and judicial authorities to identify the source and responsibility for this conduct, which potentially undermines market transparency and the image of SS Lazio.

“SS Lazio will continue to operate with its usual integrity, solidity, and transparency, pursuing its sporting and corporate objectives in full compliance with current regulations and its shareholders.”

Lazio last won Serie A in 2000, under former England head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, and have since been left in the shade by the two Milan teams and Juventus but Lotito insisted that did not require a change in ownership.

He said: “There is no need for restructuring, but rather a path of growth and development aimed at facing future challenges with strength and vision.”