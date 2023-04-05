Lamborghini Revuelto: hybrid supercar debuts with 1,015hp and EV mode

Say buongiorno to the Lamborghini Revuelto: a radical new plug-in hybrid supercar to replace the long-serving Aventador. With a naturally aspirated V12, three electric motors and a dual-clutch gearbox, it brings Lamborghini’s flagship firmly into the modern era.

The Revuelto is built almost entirely from carbon fibre, with wedgy, angular styling and its exposed engine very much centre-stage. A total of 1,015hp goes to all four wheels, and 0-62mph takes a scant 2.5 seconds. Top speed is “more than 350km/h” (217mph).

Described by CEO Stephan Winkelmann as “a milestone in the history of Lamborghini”, the Revuelto debuts in the marque’s 60th anniversary year, the latest in a V12 bloodline that includes the Countach, Miura and original 350 GT. Read on for everything you need to know.

Redlined at 9,500rpm

Let’s start with that 6.5-litre V12: now supplemented by two electric motors at the front and one inside the transmission. The eight-speed ‘box is mounted transversely behind the engine, which has been rotated 180 degrees compared with the Aventador.

The V12 itself develops 128hp per litre – the highest specific output of any Lamborghini – with peak power of 825hp arriving just 250rpm before a dizzying 9,500rpm redline. Maximum torque is 535lb ft at 6,750rom

Factor in the electric motors, however, and the numbers accelerate into hypercar territory. Alongside that headline-grabbing 1,015hp, the Revuelto musters an incredible 1,162lb ft of torque. Compare those stats with 780hp and 531lb ft for the last-of-the-line Aventador Ultimae.

Charged with battery

With two 110kW axial flux front motors, the Revuelto is actually front-wheel drive when driven in electric mode. The same applies when driving in reverse. Lamborghini hasn’t quoted an EV range for the car yet, but don’t be surprised if the 3.8kWh battery only manages a single-figure mileage. For context, the plug-in hybrid McLaren Artura has a 7.4kWh battery and a range of 19 miles.

The lithium-ion battery is slotted inside what used to be the transmission tunnel. A full charge takes 30 minutes at up to 7kW – or just six minutes using the V12 engine.

The Achilles’ heel of the Aventador was always its clunky automated manual gearbox. This new eight-speed dual-clutcher should be a vast improvement. It incorporates a ‘continuous downshifting’ mode, which drops down multiple gears under braking if you hold the left paddle.

Engage Corsa mode

Inside, the Revuelto has three digital displays – including a Ferrari-style screen in front of the passenger, so they can see exactly how fast you’re going. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is inspired by a Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing car.

In addition to the familiar Strada, Sport and Corsa modes, two rotors on the wheel offer access to Città (City), Recharge, Hybrid and Performance settings. In EV-focused Città, output is limited to just 180hp. Only combining Corsa and Performance modes will unleash the powertrain’s full potential.

There’s also a new navigation system with What3Words functionality, plus voice control via Amazon Alexa. Over-the-air software updates should make life easier for Revuelto owners, too.

Built from the black stuff

A new carbon fibre ‘Monofuselage’ chassis is 10 percent lighter and 25 percent stiffer than the Aventador’s structure. Every body panel, apart from the bumpers and aluminium doors, is also made from carbon fibre and composites.

The Revuelto’s aggressive profile is designed to combine ‘high downforce and minimised drag’. Its active rear wing changes position automatically depending on the drive mode, or can be elevated manually by the driver (perfect for city-centre posing). Even the Y-shaped door handles have an aerodynamic function: chanelling air towards the rear-mounted radiator.

It’s unlikely to steal sales from the Urus SUV, but Lamborghini promises improved practicality for its flagship supercar, too. The Revuelto’s front boot is roomy enough for two aircraft cabin cases, plus there is enough space behind the seats for a golf bag.

Grab the bull by the horns

Inevitably, Revuelto buyers can indulge in plenty of personalisation, including 400 paint shades and 70 colour options for the interior. Reflecting Lamborghini’s shift towards sustainability, the paints are water-based and waste materials are recycled.

There’s no word on prices yet, but don’t expect much change from £350,000, particularly after a few options are added. Production of the Revuelto will take place in Sant’Agata, Italy, the home of Lamborghini since 1963. We’ll bring you our first drive verdict later this year.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research