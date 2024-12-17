LaLiga slam ‘failed’ Super League plans as Unify League announced

Spanish football league LaLiga has hit out at revised plans for the European Super League, now under the name of the Unify League.

Spanish football league LaLiga has hit out at revised plans for the European Super League, now under the name of the Unify League.

The organisers of the European Super League have announced its rebranding as the “Unify League” as they step up efforts to revive the breakaway competition.

A year after the European Court of Justice breathed new life into the controversial plan, A22 Sports Management has begun a fresh push following talks with clubs and leagues.

Having originally been proposed as a semi-closed league, the revised plan promises to see teams qualify via domestic performance in order to meet regulatory criteria.

The organisers have now submitted its updated plan to governing bodies Uefa and Fifa in the hope of obtaining official recognition for a competition which would threaten the future of the Champions League.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders, including Uefa and Fifa, to bring real innovation that prioritizes fan experience and affordability, player welfare and match competitiveness,” said Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22.

“We remain committed to fostering relationships built on mutual respect, transparency, and constructive dialogue. The fans, players, clubs, leagues and other groups that make up the football community deserve nothing less.”

But LaLiga has hit out at the plans, stating the plan would “destroy” European football.

“Once again, A22 has presented yet another model of the failed European Super League, now called Unify League,” a LaLiga statement read.

“A project that threatens the governance of European football by seeking to follow a handful of big clubs for their own benefit, promoting a broadcast rights commercialisation model that would benefit only a few elitist clubs and destroy the economy of national leagues.

“The project continues to lack support from clubs, federations, players, fans, national governments and European institutions.”

