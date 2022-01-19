Labour secure 32-point lead against Johnson’s Conservatives in London

The Labour party has secured a 32-point lead ahead of the Conservative party in London, as the ‘partygate’ scandal takes hold in the capital.

If the voting intention, revealed by YouGov, is upheld at a general election – it could see Boris Johnson’s party lose eight seats in the city, leaving them with just 13 London MPs.

It is the largest gap between Labour and the Conservatives for more than a decade.

The prime minister has maintained that he believed a “bring-your-own-booze” event in No 10 Downing Street’s garden on May 20, 2020, was a “work event”.

Dozens of ministers have submitted letters of no confidence today, enough for a vote to go ahead.

Online searches for the term “vote of no confidence” has surged an eyewatering 300 per cent since October, when the string of Downing Street scandals were beginning to be unravelled.

According to findings from digital intelligence platform Similarweb, traffic to the Conservative party’s online donations page is also down 50 per cent, while the Labour party’s is up 100 per cent since November last year.