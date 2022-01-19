Searches for ‘vote of no confidence’ and ‘Boris lies’ surge 300 per cent as party gate plagues Tory party

(Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

New data has revealed that in the wake of the illegal lockdown gatherings held by the Tories, the Great British public’s sentiment towards the Prime Minister has been less than appreciative, with the search term “vote of no confidence” having risen 300 per cent since October when the scandals came to light.

According to findings from digital intelligence platform Similarweb, traffic to the Conservative Party’s online donations page is down 50 per cent while the Labour Party’s is up 100 per cent since November 2021.

Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve has branded the leader of the Conservatives a “serial liar” and it seems the public share in this sentiment as searches for “Boris lies” continue to trend upward.

Engagement levels on the Conservative Party websites were also down 20 per cent since December, while on the Labour Party website engagement is up 20 per cent.