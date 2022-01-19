D-day: Dozens more Conservative MPs to submit letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson today, enough for vote to go ahead

Boris Johnson’s party has been at the centre of a series of political scandals for months on end. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Conservative MP, Andrew Bridgen has said that 20 MP’s from the 2019 intake could be planning to submit letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If 20 Tory MP’s submit letters, this could breach the 54 letters required for a confidence vote.

Bridgen told GB News late last night: “20 will push over the 54 required to trigger a confidence motion vote. I think Mr Brady will, depending on what time they go in tomorrow, Mr Brady will go in to see the Prime Minister probably in the afternoon.”

“2 things will come from that. I think we’re going to be having the confidence vote probably on Tuesday or Monday next week. It will have to be a three line whip sitting day. Couldn’t really be Thursday, that’s already a one line whip so a lot of people will be planning not to be here,” Bridgen added.

“What we do know is this constant drip out of information, damaging to the Prime Minister. It’s preventing the Prime Minister doing his job.” Andrew Bridgen MP

“What else will happen from that is knowing the arch strategist that Mr Cummings is, he will dump every bit of ammunition that he’s got in his locker out as soon as that confidence vote is triggered so that it’s all out there for the weekend and people can judge whether he will be relieving,” he continued.

Asked whether: “Do you think you might be going a little too early Andrew Bridgen? Just speaking purely politically?” the MP replied: “There is never a wrong time to do the right thing, Dan.

“It’s actually paralysing the government and thats just not tenable.. We need to resolve this matter, I believe in the country’s interest as soon as possible,” Bridgen told the news channel.