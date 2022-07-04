Labour rushes to deny Starmer plans to ‘unpick’ Brexit or take UK back into single market

Getty images

The Labour is rushing to deny allegations it plans to undo parts of Brexit, with Baroness Jenny Chapman, a shadow minister of state at Cabinet Office, has denied that Labour has plans to “unpick” Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will later vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.

He will use a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.

“I think that would be the last thing the country wants to see,” the Labour politician told BBC Breakfast. “We’ve had so much division since 2016. I think the last thing certainly Keir Starmer wants to do is to revisit any of that.

“But we do think that the Conservatives, because they have this way of dealing with problems, which is all about, if we need to create a fight to garner some political support within our party, we’ll do that.

“They’re taking that approach to issues like Northern Ireland and we think that that’s irresponsible, and we want to see these issues resolved.”