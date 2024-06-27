Square Mile and Me – Labour City candidate Rachel Blake: Only Labour can remove the chaotic Tories

Ahead of the election, we’re asking the candidates for the Cities of London and Westminster to introduce themselves. Today, Labour candidate Rachel Blake gives her pitch to the City

What was your first job?

I have had all sorts of jobs! My first job was working on Saturday afternoons in a clothes shop in North London. We had lots of regular customers and it was great to get to know them – it’s surprising what gets discussed in a shop changing room!

When did you decide to try your hand at politics and what were you doing before?

I started out working in the NHS, then I worked at the Corporation of London, helping unemployed Londoners back into work. I’ve spent time in the Treasury advising on planning policy and economic development, and also in local authorities, working to get investment into genuinely affordable housing. I was first elected as a local councillor in 2014. I have been Labour’s candidate in Cities of London and Westminster since July 2022.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

Where to start?! I don’t really have ‘just one thing’ but I think overall it would have to be the beauty, variety and diversity of the people and places within such a small area. And the number of special green spaces are always a love for me – like Cloth Fair Hidden Garden, the Barbican Wildlife Garden and the Golden Lane Estate allotments.

And one thing you would change?

Tackling the housing crisis has brought me into politics – it’s my passion. We need economic growth and stability, alongside an ongoing focus on delivery so that everyone can have a decent home. We also need more police on the streets.

Why should people vote for you?

I’ve spent my entire working life focused on tackling the challenges we face here locally – from realising London’s economic potential, securing more affordable homes and standing up for the most vulnerable families. I understand deeply the issues affecting the community, and will be a tireless and determined voice for change. I will also be a champion for restoring the UK’s international reputation, starting with rebuilding our relationships in Europe. Only Labour can win here in Westminster and the City of London and remove the failed, chaotic Conservatives from office nationally. I’ll be a local, experienced champion, part of a Labour government bringing stability, growth and security.

What’s been your most memorable moment on the campaign trail?

The response from residents on the evening that the election was called was incredibly inspiring. Hearing about their hope for the future was so moving and gives me the energy and determination to make sure that we secure a new Labour MP here. There is a strong desire for change.

And any political faux pas?

Nothing ever goes completely according to plan! But we are a fun team and we enjoy campaigning and working together and so even when things go wrong we rally!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Making a difference either for an individual or through changing policy and legislation has always been my objective as a representative. That’s what this is all about. Very recently, taking Wes Streeting around St Mary’s hospital and being able to give the commitment to staff and patients that Labour will secure investment for the redevelopment of the hospital was a very proud moment.

And who do you look up to?

Women politicians who have broken glass ceilings

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I am an optimist by nature so yes!

What does a typical day in your life look like?

I’m awake by 7.30am – my two small children make sure of it. Then after kids breakfast it’s the school run and straight into the office to catch up on emails from residents and planning with the team. I really enjoy attending events in the community and getting to know local people. Then during the campaign I’ve been knocking on doors until heading home to see my family and get some sleep!

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

A sandwich in a historic small park – maybe Festival Gardens with a view of St Pauls.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A drink on the terrace of the Royal Festival Hall is a summer favourite.

Where’s home during the week?

Home is always London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

I’m rarely out of London but for the seaside, then it’s Margate.

You’ve got two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

A beach somewhere hot with my family

Quickfire: