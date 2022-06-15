KPMG strikes deal with Alteryx to boost data analytics capabilities

KPMG entered into a “strategic alliance” with California tech firm Alteryx, as part of the accountancy firm’s push to boost its data analytics capabilities.

The Big Four firms’ deal with the analytics automation firm will see KPMG push forward with plans to automate its own systems, while also giving it the means to help clients improve handling of their own data.

The two firms are set to work together to develop strategies aimed at bringing “automated analytics” into everyday business processes, with a view to helping them make “smarter and faster” decisions.

Founded by software entrepreneur Dean Stoecker in 1997, Alteryx built its business in providing data analytics demographics mapping tools to the US government for use on the US census, before floating on the New York stock exchange in 2017.

Emily Watkins, head of deal analytics at KPMG, said the deal will put “the power of data science and automated analytics in the hands of our people and clients,” by making the tools available to those outside of KPMG’s “technology teams”.

The KPMG partner said the deal comes as part of a “cultural shift” within the Big Four firm, as it adapts to “the digital age”.

Alteryx senior vice president Barb Huelskamp said: “Data-led decisions play an essential role in transformation but can only happen at scale when more people at every skill level have access to faster analytics to deliver insights.”

“We are excited to partner with KPMG and combine their deep industry knowledge with the power of our trusted automated analytics capabilities to accelerate transformation for their customers,” Hulskamp said.