Exclusive: KPMG to hire 3,500 tech workers to staff newly launched digital products business

KPMG today launched a new digital solutions business which is set to see the firm more than double the size of its 3,000 strong technology focused workforce by hiring 3,500 new data scientists and engineers.

The UK arm of the Big Four firm said it plans to create 1,000 London tech jobs, in its efforts to hire 3,500 additional engineers and data scientists over the next three years.

The new hires will work to develop a portfolio of new digital tools to help clients deliver their digital strategies.

In the coming months, KPMG Products will offer clients a range of new tools, including a data analytics dashboard for retailers and a workforce planning solution for the NHS.

The newly launched business also plans to offer banks, insurers, and asset managers use of a big data analytics tool to help them understand their ESG risks.

The launch comes after KPMG partners voted to invest £300m into transforming the accountancy firm’s business, as part of a “once-in-a-generation” push to bolster the KPMG’s offering in high growth areas, such as digital and ESG advice.

Jon Holt, Chief Executive of KPMG UK, said: “Businesses are making wholesale changes to both their operations and their strategy as they seek to shore up their resilience against a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop.”

“Our technologists will help them to interrogate and understand the data flowing out of their businesses and make informed decisions to drive future growth.”

Lisa Heneghan, Global Chief Digital Officer at KPMG UK, said: “The consulting industry is evolving, and this considerable investment signals a significant change in how we operate and serve the organisations we work with.”

“To realise this change, we have already started to significantly grow our pool of digital talent to develop these revolutionary technologies. Founded on our consulting heritage, these products are being designed using the firm’s unique expertise to support our clients in the most innovative ways where they need it most.”