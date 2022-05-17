KPMG hires CryptoUK exec to boost digital assets and Web3 offerings

KPMG has hired CryptoUK exec Ian Taylor to lead the Big Four accountancy firm’s crypto and digital assets team, in line with plans to strengthen its crypto offering.

The firm said the former executive director of the UK’s crypto industry trade body will continue to have an advisory role at CryptoUK alongside his new position at KPMG.

On his Linkedin, Taylor says he new role at KPMG will see him work with clients to develop “new innovative products and services” using Web3, the “next iteration of the internet.”

Taylor started his career on the Barclays graudate scheme, after completing a bachelors in management at Loughborough University.

Over the past two decades, the financial sector veteran has also worked for major banks including Santander and HSBC, before he joined CryptoUK as an executive director in January 2020.

KPMG also said company veteran Peter Harmston will join KPMG UK’s payments practice, from KPMG Australia’s financial services transformation team, where he has worked for the past 11 years.

On his Linkedin profile, Harmston says his new role will see him work with clients “to navigate the complex and rapidly changing world of payments”.